Bournemouth are one of ‘many’ clubs interested in signing Liverpool defender Nat Phillips this summer, as detailed in a report by the Liverpool Echo.

Bournemouth are keen to bring the centre-back back to the Vitality Stadium.

Phillips, 25, spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Cherries and helped them gain promotion from the Championship.

The Liverpool Echo claim Scott Parker’s side want him back but will have to see off competition from elsewhere to land his signature.

Bournemouth preparing for next season

Bournemouth are planning for life back in the Premier League and will be eager to get their recruitment right over the next couple of months.

Luring Phillips back down to Dorset would be a sensible bit of business by Parker. He is a player who already the club, all the players and has experience of playing in the top flight now.

He was given the green light to leave Liverpool on loan in the last January transfer window to get some game time under his belt having fallen down the pecking order at Anfield.

The 6ft 3inc man joined the Reds back in 2016 from Bolton Wanderers and since played 24 times for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He has also previously had a loan spell away at German side Stuttgart to gain experience.

A permanent departure is on the cards over the next couple of months and Bournemouth are interested along with other currently unnamed sides.