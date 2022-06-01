The dust has settled from Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off disappointment last month, with attentions rapidly turning towards another season in League One.

But Darren Moore could be dealt a hammer-blow this summer with striker Josh Windass attracting interest form Argentinian side Talleres.

They’ve submitted a bid for the 28-year-old, who managed just 11 League One appearances last season owing to injury. But YorkshireLive say that the Owls are not interested in selling Windass this summer, and it’s since been revealed that the club have a one-year option within his current contract.

Windass’ contract expires in 2023.

But as one striker is being linked with a move away from Hillsborough, another is being linked with a move to the historic stadium.

The Star say that Sheffield Wednesday are keeping tabs on Rotherham United’s Michael Smith, who is set to become a free agent this month – he netted 19 goals in 45 League One outings for the Millers last season.

And lastly, the Owls are said to have cooled their interest in Scottish starlet Jack MacIver.

Sheffield Wednesday had previously brought him in on trial, but now he’s set to go on trial with an unnamed Championship side.

Moore and his side look to be taking some time to contemplate the last season. The Owls have another big summer and another big season in League One ahead of them, with the third tier roster looking increasingly tough.

Barnsley, Derby County and Peterborough United are all joining from the Championship.

Owls fans will hope to see some keen signings walk through the door, but patience will be key.