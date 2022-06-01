Nottingham Forest are interested in Spurs defender Joe Rodon, with the North Londoners set to make a decision on his transfer fate this summer.

Nottingham Forest’s preparations for the summer transfer window will be underway as soon as their play-off final celebrations have ended.

Steve Cooper will be determined to bolster his ranks ready for the Premier League, and some fresh additions will be needed at the City Ground to ensure they can make the step up from the Championship.

And now, it has been claimed Cooper has set his sights on a familiar face in the form of former Swansea City centre-back Rodon.

Journalist Alistair Gold has said on his YouTube channel (quotes via Nottingham Forest News) that Rodon is a player of interest to Nottingham Forest. He went on to state he would be very surprised if their interest isn’t firmed up somewhat in the coming weeks with Spurs needing to make a decision over his summer fate.

Here’s what he had to say:

“For Rodon, Spurs have a choice to make. Do they loan him out or do they sell him?

“There is interest from Forest. Steve Cooper is his former manager from his days at Swansea. He knows him very well.

“I’d be stunned if Forest don’t show some real interest in him in the coming weeks.”

A familiar face…

Rodon could be the perfect acquisition for Nottingham Forest and Cooper this summer.

It remains to be seen whether he is available on loan or permanently, but given that he has already worked under the Forest boss, he would know exactly what will be demanded of him and how Cooper intends on playing.

Not only that, but Rodon has gained experience in the Premier League. He has continued his development despite somewhat limited game time and at only 24, he still has plenty of room to grow and develop in the years to come.

With Gold confident Nottingham Forest will show further interest in the coming weeks, this could be one for the City Ground faithful to keep an eye on this summer.