Sheffield United have been tracking the progress of Partick Thistle youngster Cameron Cooper, as detailed in a report by the Scottish Sun.

Sheffield United have been keeping tabs on the attacker over recent times.

Cooper is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is a man in-demand at the moment.

The Scottish Sun claim Rangers are looking to lure him to Ibrox, whilst Premier League duo West Ham United and Leicester City are also in the frame.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side could apparently send Kai Kennedy and James Maxwell the other way on loan to Partick Thistle to ensure they win the race for his signature.

Sheffield United emerge as candidates

Sheffield United are preparing for another year in the Championship after losing to eventual promotion winners Nottingham Forest in the play-offs last month.

The Blades have an important summer ahead now as they look to make another push for the Premier League under Paul Heckingbottom.

Cooper isn’t someone who is expected to force his way into someone’s first-team immediately and is likely to have been identified by the Yorkshire outfit as someone to bolster their youth ranks.

Their links to the Scotland youth international shows they are keeping one eye on the future.

Sheffield United are hoping to get some deals done early and are closing in on two new additions already, as per a report by the Examiner Live, with one believed to be a player on a free transfer.