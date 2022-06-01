Norwich City are once again returning to the Championship, and this time round they could lose a host of key players.

Upon Norwich City’s previous relegation into the Championship in 2020, Daniel Farke managed to keep his squad relatively in tact, which enabled them to go on and claim an immediate return to the top flight.

However, this time round, with Dean Smith at the helm, there’s a sense that the Canaries aren’t as prepared for promotion as they have been previously, and it looks like there’ll be a few player departures this summer.

Here we look at five Norwich City players who could attract transfer interest this summer…

Max Aarons

The first is an obvious one – Aarons was one who stayed for the 2020/21 Championship campaign but who could easily have sealed a move elsewhere. Now, after four seasons in the Canaries’ first-team, Aarons finally looks as though he could leave the club.

Fulham have already been linked with the 22-year-old, but expect many more teams to show an interest.

Milot Rashica

Rashica was a marquee signing for Farke last summer. He was supposed to fill the boots of Emi Buendia but with just three goals contributions to his name last season, he didn’t exactly do that.

The Kosovan still showed glimpses of a quality player though – he’s certainly got Premier League pedigree and having arrived form Europe last summer, he might not favour the rigours of the Championship, and so a transfer for Rashica could well be on the cards.

Todd Cantwell

Cantwell will return to Carrow Road this summer on the back of an uninspiring loan spell with Bournemouth.

It looks like the early hype around the midfielder has died down now, but whether or not the Canaries will want to utilise Cantwell in the Championship remains to be seen.

The72 revealed previously that both Aarons and Cantwell are desperate to leave Carrow Road this summer, but for Cantwell, it might be a question of finding a Championship club or even a top flight side willing to take a risk on him.

Teemu Pukki

Pukki is a difficult one. There’s no doubting that he’s a loyal servant to the club, who’s proved himself in both the Championship and the Premier League, but how may more relegations can the Finn take?

He surprised many with his 11 goals in the top flight last season. Many expected him to struggle at 32 years old but he proved those doubters wrong, and with his stock high, he could easily seal a transfer exit this summer.

He’s one the club definitely won’t want to lose, but it wouldn’t be surprising to potentially see some European interest in the striker crop up this summer, or maybe even some interest from the lower end of the Premier League.

Angus Gunn

The Canaries’ back-up keeper racked up nine Premier League appearances last season. He proved himself to be a useful player but, right now, there seems to be a trend of Premier League clubs stocking up on second and third-choice goalkeepers.

Gunn at 26 years old remains a relatively young goalkeeper, and with Tim Krul still having the no.1 spot on lockdown, Gunn might be considering his future. A move to a Premier League club to play back-up could be realistic, but whether the Englishman would favour that remains to be seen.

He’s certainly another who could have suitors this summer though.