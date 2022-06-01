Dorchester Town have signed Michael Lilley following his departure from Exeter City, as announced by their official club website.

The non-league side have snapped up the midfielder on a free transfer.

Lilley, 18, has been released by Exeter City this summer but has swiftly found himself a new home.

He has penned a one-year contract in the Southern League Premier Division South.

Exeter City made tough decision

Exeter City have made the tough decision to part company with the teenager this summer and he will be eager to prove them wrong next season.

He rose up through the academy of the Grecians and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

The youngster was handed his first-team debut last term in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Chelsea and also gained experience out on loan at Barnstaple Town.

His new club Dorchester are no strangers to utilising their contacts at Exeter City and have had the likes of Harry Kite, Archie Collins, Ben Seymour and Harry Lee on loan over recent times.

Matt Taylor’s side are gearing up for life in League One following their promotion from League Two and have a big summer ahead of them now.

They need to ensure that they keep hold of their key players such as Collins and Matt Jay and that they bring in the right type of signings.

The Dorset outfit published their retained list last month and announced that Nigel Atangana, Colin Daniel, Callum Rowe, Jordan Dyer, Ben Seymour, James Dodd, Jack Veale and Ellis Johnson have been released.