Burnley are returning to the Championship, without a manager, and with the risk of losing some key players this summer.

Burnley put up a decent fight following the sacking of Sean Dyche. But after six years in the Premier League, the Clarets are dropping back down into the Football League.

With the club’s pursuit of Vincent Kompany taking some time to go through, fans may be nervy of that falling through completely, which would leave Burnley with an even busier summer ahead.

The transfer window could bring a lot of change to the club, and here we look at five Burnley players who could attract transfer interest this summer…

Maxwel Cornet

The Ivorian was a marquee signing for Burnley last summer. He went on to score a commendable nine goals in his maiden season in English football, and what the summer might hold for him is anyone’s guess.

Reports have already claimed that he’s attracting serious Premier League interest following Burnley’s relegation, and so this might be a transfer exit that many are expecting at Turf Moor this summer.

Dwight McNeil

The youngster endured a tough 2021/22 campaign. It was his fourth full season in the Burnley first-team and he’s been an important player throughout those four seasons, but he managed just the one goal contribution in 38 league appearances last season.

He’ll no doubt be a player that the club wants to keep going into the Championship, but there could be one or two Premier League teams looking at the 22-year-old this summer.

James Tarkowski

Tarkowski is an obvious one. The 29-year-old has been one of the Premier League’s best central defenders for the past few years, and he’s been linked with a Burnley exit for a number of years too.

Aston Villa have been mentioned so far this summer but reports have played that move down. Nevertheless, expect more interest to emerge this summer, who could easily secure a Premier League move.

Nathan Collins

Collins is another centre-back who could seal a Turf Moor exit this summer. The Irishman was only signed from Stoke City last summer, for a reported £12million fee, but he too has already seen links to the top flight crop up this summer.

At 21 years old, he’s a much younger option to Tarkowski, and so that’ll surely make him an attractive option for many teams going into the transfer window.

Nick Pope

Another Burnley player with Premier League ability, and with plenty of Premier LEague interest.

Pope seems to be one Burnley man who looks set to leave the club this summer, with a number of Premier League teams being strongly linked with the England international already.

Southampton and West Ham are being mentioned the most, and so this is another obvious candidate to seal a transfer exit from Burnley this summer.