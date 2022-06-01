Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver says they are not targeting released Carlisle United defender Rod McDonald.

Harrogate Town have been linked with the centre-back but are pursuing other options.

McDonald, 30, is one of eight players who Carlisle United have decided to release this summer.

He officially sees his contract expire at the end of the month and will have to weigh up his options as a free agent.

The Liverpudlian won’t be joining the Sulphurites though and Weaver has said, as per a report by the Harrogate Advertiser:

“We are not after Rodney. He is a good lad but we have targeted other centre-backs to be honest.”

Carlisle United contract decision

Carlisle United have made the decision to let McDonald leave for free and there is a risk he could potentially join a league rival.

The Cumbrians swooped to sign the experienced defender back in 2020 and he has been a regular for them over the past two seasons, making 66 appearances in all competitions.

Prior to his move to Brunton Park, he previously had spells at Stoke City, Oldham Athletic, Northampton Town, Coventry City and AFC Wimbledon.

Harrogate Town are gearing up for their third consecutive campaign in the fourth tier and have already made their first signing in goalkeeper Peter Jameson from York City. He will provide competition with Mark Oxley for their number one spot.

Weaver has said that they are close to making their second addition soon and it will be a defender:

“We are very close to confirming a second signing, a centre-back.”

However, it won’t be McDonald and he will have to continue his search for a new home.