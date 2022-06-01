Middlesbrough brought in Folarin Balogun from Premier League side Arsenal in January, with the striker scoring three goals and registering a further three assists in 21 games in all competitions.

Middlesbrough are in the market for a striker this summer, but won’t be looking to pursue another loan deal for Balogun or make his recent loan permanent.

He returns to parent club Arsenal this week ahead of the transfer window opening next Friday. He could be allowed to leave the Emirates on another loan in the coming months if all parties see fit.

Before next season’s preparations get underway, England are set to play in four Nations League group games against Hungary, Germany, and Italy, before taking on Hungary a second time.

All fixtures are to take place this month, and Balogun has been invited to train with the first-team.

Currently he is plying his trade for the Three Lions’ U21 side but was asked to join up with the senior team along with team mates Morgan Gibbs-White, Jacob Ramsey and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Similarly to the first-team, the England youth setup also play four games throughout June. They face the respective U21 sides of the Czech Republic, Albania, Kosovo and Slovenia in UEFA U21 Championship qualifying.

Balogun has played seven times for England U21 so far, scoring four goals during that time. He will be looking to build upon his strong goalscoring record this month, as well as catching the eye of senior boss Gareth Southgate whilst in training this week.