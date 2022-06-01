Colchester United boss Wayne Brown has confirmed that talks over a new deal for midfielder Emyr Huws are still ongoing as they bid to tie him down to a fresh contract.

Colchester United confirmed talks were taking place with Huws over a new deal back when they announced their retained list in May.

However, a few weeks have passed and a resolution is yet to have been reached, with the midfielder’s deal running out at the end of this month.

Now, a new update has emerged on U’s boss Brown on the discussions over a new contract for Huws.

As quoted by the Daily Gazette, Brown moved to confirm that talks are still ongoing as the former Manchester City and Ipswich Town man enters the final month of his contract at the JobServe Community Stadium. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s ongoing at the moment.

“It’s still very early, in the close season.”

The summer ahead…

Colchester United’s run of four games unbeaten at the end of the 2021/22 campaign lifted them away from the lower echelons of the League Two table and into 15th, though there’s no doubt that the U’s will be determined to look higher up the table next season.

Brown will be hoping he can have the chance to make his mark on the squad over the summer transfer window too, and keeping Huws would be a big boost to their summer business.

Much of the current squad has been retained but Brown will be keen to strengthen where possible while fending off interest in key players.