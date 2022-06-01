Hartlepool United didn’t speak to Bromley boss Andy Woodman about their managerial vacancy, reports Rob Law.

Hartlepool United remain in the hunt for a replacement for Graeme Lee.

Woodman, 50, saw his name emerge in the running for the job but has now committed his future to his current club.

BBC broadcaster Law reports the Pools haven’t spoken to him (see tweet below):

🔵 Had it confirmed from Pools that the club didn’t speak with Andy Woodman or his representatives about becoming the new manager… Wonder if it was just a flex to get a new deal at Bromley perhaps?#HUFC | #Pools https://t.co/K43OzsbeyT — Rob Law (@RobLawTees) May 31, 2022

Hartlepool United’s hunt goes on

As per a report by the Northern Echo, the League Two side are hoping to find their next manager this week and they are in the final stages of the recruitment process.

They have held talks with Simon Grayson, Mike Williamson and Peter Hartley (now ruled out), whilst they were interested in Pete Wild before he joined Barrow.

Hartlepool United’s decision to cut ties with Lee at the end of the past campaign certainly raised eyebrows amongst their fans and the club’s hierarchy need to ensure that they get their next appointment right.

Last term was the North East outfit’s first back in the Football League and they ended up finishing in 17th position, a comfortable 16 points above the drop zone.

Woodman won’t be making the move up to the Football League at this stage and will be preparing for another year in the National League after guiding Bromley to FA Trophy glory earlier this month.

The former Brentford and Oxford United goalkeeper has been in charge of the Ravens since 2019.