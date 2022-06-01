Watford are returning to the Championship after another fleeting season in the Premier League. But the club’s appointment of Rob Edwards could indicate a change in direction from the Hornets.

Edwards left Forest Green Rovers to take on the Vicarage Road vacancy. He guided his previous club to promotion from League Two, doing so in an efficient way, and helping to lay down some long-term foundations in the process.

With the appointment, Watford could be hoping for the same after several years of managerial changes and subsequent promotions and relegations.

But his squad may undergo some changes this summer, and here we look at five Watford players who could attract transfer interest in the pre-season…

Ismaila Sarr

It wouldn’t be a Watford transfer window without some interest in Sarr coming to light. The 24-year-old was an important player once again last season, scoring five and assisting two in his 22 Premier League outings for the Hornets.

And links to Crystal Palace have already emerged ahead of the opening of the transfer window later this month, so this window could finally be the window where he departs Vicarage Road.

Daniel Bachmann

Earlier this week, Bachmann was involved in surprise transfer rumours with Manchester United. The Red Devils are on the lookout for a back-up goalkeeper after losing Lee Grant, and with Dean Henderson looking set for Newcastle United.

Bachmann was no.2 for Watford last season, but a reliable no.2, and so his loss this summer would be a blow to Edwards who is also losing Ben Foster.

Moussa Sissoko

Sissoko was a surprise signing for Watford ahead of last season. The former Newcastle and Spurs man arrived with bags of experience, but he was unable to prevent the Hornets from relegation back into the Championship.

He featured 36 times in the Premier League, scoring twice and assisting once. He didn’t quite have the goal-creating impact that fans would’ve hoped he had, but he showed glimpses of quality, and he’s already been linked with a Premier League lifeline this summer.

Joao Pedro

The 20-year-old is an exciting player, and after two seasons of regular first-team football with Watford he’s slowly gaining some great experience.

Last time round, he featured 28 times in the Premier League, scoring three goals. Again, he didn’t manage great numbers, but he too showed a lot of promise, and having previously been linked to the likes of Liverpool, he could be one that attracts some interest this summer.

For now though, Watford Observer say he’s staying.

Josh King

King is an experienced Premier League striker. He proved to be a useful player for Watford last time round, scoring five goals but losing his scoring touch somewhat towards the end of the campaign.

He left Bournemouth midway through the 2020/21 campaign to seal a Premier League move to Everton, then to Watford the following summer, and so King has a record of seeking top flight transfers.

We could see the same unfold this summer, if any teams perhaps at the lower end of the table want to bring in an experienced no.9.