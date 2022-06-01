Fulham target Al Musrati has been left out of Libya’s latest national squad in order to negotiate a move away from SC Braga, it has emerged.

Fulham are preparing for life back in the Premier League and the rumour mill has well and truly started to spin.

Among those linked with a summer switch to Craven Cottage is Braga midfielder Musrati, with reports from Portugal (via Sport Witness) stating that he is a player on Marco Silva’s radar this summer.

Now, as reported by BBC Sport, a development has emerged regarding Musrati’s situation.

It is said that Musrati asked to be left out of the Libya squad for their upcoming games against Botswana and Equatorial Guinea in order to negotiate a transfer away from Braga.

It isn’t mentioned who the 26-year-old midfielder is in talks with nor is the stage of the discussions.

One to watch for Fulham?

Although it remains to be seen exactly who Musrati is in talks with at the moment, Fulham fans will be watching his situation closely.

The towering midfielder could prove to be an intriguing acquisition as he bids to looks for a new challenge after two years with Braga. He has spent the last five-and-a-half years playing in Portugal but still has two years remaining on his contract with Braga, so if anyone secures Musrati’s services this summer they will have to conjure up a transfer fee.

His omission from the Libya squad shows there is movement towards a Braga exit, but it is unknown if he will be heading in Fulham’s direction or not.