According to Alan Nixon, Fleetwood Town have taken the plunge and signed Josh Vela from Shrewsbury Town on a free transfer.

Fleetwood Towm had an abject season last time out, ending their 2021/22 in 20th place in the League One table.

This total left them on the brink of relegation, the Cod Army only surviving on goal difference with Gillingham relegated instead.

They will be looking to restructure to push on next season and it appears Vela is part of that effort.

Vela to light a candle at Fleetwood Town

Vela’s reported arrival at the Highbury Stadium comes two years after he arrived at Shrewsbury from SPL side Hibernian.

The central midfielder started out his football journey at Bolton Wanderers, leaving the Trotters in 2019.

Vela progressed to the first-team squad at Bolton, going on to make 182 appearances where he scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists.

Last season for Shrewsbury Town, 28-year-old Vela made 36 League One appearances, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Thoughts?

Fleetwood Town will obviously have thoughts of a more comfortable campaign this coming season. This is after flirting with relegation last time out.

New boss, Scott Brown, will be looking to leave such disappointment behind and Josh Vela could be a part of that. He is a dependable central midfielder who will provide a degree of stability in the Fleetwood Town engine room. He can also weigh in with goals and assists which will – of course – be of benefit to Brown’s side.

Of course, Vela has bags of experience to draw upon. He has featured in 137 League One games as well as 111 at Championship level.

Former Celtic great Brown will be looking to uncork the potential that Vela has inside of him.