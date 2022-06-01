Swansea City target Cyrus Christie has said he would be interested in exploring the possibility of a move abroad after his departure from Fulham this summer.

Swansea City’s January loan swoop for Fulham defender Christie proved to be a great move from Russell Martin.

After falling down the pecking order at Craven Cottage, the Irishman thoroughly impressed in South Wales. Christie managed three goals and five assists in 22 outings for the Swans, and Martin was left stating his desire for a permanent summer move.

However, as Christie is leaving Fulham at the end of his contract, he is free to talk with any club about a free transfer move.

And now, the 29-year-old has revealed he would be interested in exploring a possible move abroad this summer. Speaking with the Irish Independent, he had this to say when asked about overseas transfer attention:

“It’s definitely something that I would like to explore.

“I need to sit down and talk to my family and see what is best for them.”

Who has been linked?

As said before, Swansea City boss Martin has shown an interest in signing Christie permanently this summer.

However, they aren’t the only ones that have been linked.

Nottingham Forest, Watford, Fenerbahce and Konyaspor were all mentioned as potential suitors back in May (Sky Sports, Transfer Centre live, 14.05.22, 12:30), but it remains to be seen if any of those links develop into anything serious over the coming months.

Regardless of whether Christie ends up on these shores on overseas though, they will be hoping that he can maintain the form shown during his time with Swansea City following a thoroughly impressive stint at the Swansea.com Stadium.