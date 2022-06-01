Blackpool are keen on bringing Charlton Athletic’s Charlie Kirk back this summer but the Tangerines do not have the funds available to pay the £500,000 buy option, Lancs Live has reported.

Charlton Athletic allowed Kirk to head to Blackpool on loan in January after a difficult start to life at The Valley.

While he failed to find the back of the net in his eight Championship appearances, the winger did manage to conjure up three assists. He also started in four consecutive games towards the end of the campaign, seemingly impressing Tangerines boss Neil Critchley.

Now that the season has come to an end, the time has come for Blackpool to make a decision over whether or not they will pay the £500,000 option to sign Kirk permanently, and Lancs Live has detailed the Tangerines’ current position.

It is said that while the Championship club are keen on keeping Kirk, they do not have the funds available to pay the £500,000 fee.

As it stands, Blackpool have prioritised other areas they need to strengthen.

What now for Kirk?

It remains to be seen how Kirk’s situation pans out this summer, but it seems that he will be remaining a Charlton Athletic player as things stand.

The winger signed for the Addicks last summer after a starring spell with Crewe Alexandra. It came as a surprise to see his game time limited for much of the first half of the season, with Kirk rarely given a chance to impress.

Whoever comes in as the new management at The Valley will surely want to take a look at the 24-year-old winger though.

But, with Blackpool currently not in a position to buy Kirk permanently, we could see his situation stretch on over the summer.