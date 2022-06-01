Sunderland’s former midfielder Darron Gibson has insisted that he “enjoyed” his time with the Black Cats though admitted the biggest regret of his career came when he crashed his car while drunk.

Sunderland signed Gibson after David Moyes took the helm and despite the relegation, the former Everton midfielder stuck around in the second tier.

The midfielder suffered relegation in his first year at the club, something which would be unknowingly replicated again in the next campaign.

Despite proving to be a contentious character at times, Gibson definitely made the Sunderland team of 2017/18 look better and whenever he was sidelined or missing, the team looked worse off.

Now, speaking on The Official Manchester United Podcast (as quoted by The Chronicle) on his time at the club, Gibson admitted the time he crashed his car near the Academy of Light is a huge regret of his. Here’s what he had to say:

“Look, I enjoyed my time at Sunderland but obviously I hold my hands up I made a mistake and it was a big mistake.

“I had to look at myself massively after that. It was a tough time for me and my family so it massively changed me as a person.

“The abuse after from Sunderland fans and criticism, I deserved it because it was something I shouldn’t have done.”

After leaving Sunderland in 2018, Gibson went on to spend time on the books with Wigan Athletic and Salford City before calling it a day and hanging up his boots last summer.

Career changing decisions

Gibson admits this mistake almost certainly meant his time at that level of football was up and whilst he didn’t exactly set the world alight at Sunderland, he wasn’t a bad player.

The now 34-year-old had a career plagued with injuries, but regardless of this could’ve and probably should’ve conducted himself better whilst on the books at Sunderland.

Unfortunately for the former Republic of Ireland international, his time in the north east will always be associated with back-to-back relegations and poor decisions off the pitch in an era to forget at the Stadium of Light.