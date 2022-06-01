Stockport County and Walsall target Connor Lemonheigh-Evans has rejected Torquay United’s offer of a new contract, as reported by Devon Live.

The attacker will be leaving the National League side on a free transfer when his deal expires at the end of the month which opens the door for potential suitors to now swoop in.

Lemonheigh-Evans, 25, has a big decision to make on his next move as a free agent.

Stockport County are interested in snapping him up, as are fellow League Two side Walsall.

Stockport County or Walsall?

The Hatters are back in the Football League and have a big summer ahead as they look to bolster their ranks.

Dave Challinor’s side currently have strong options in attacking areas such as Paddy Madden, Scott Quigley, Oli Crankshaw and Myles Hippolyte and could see Lemonheigh-Evans as someone to add more competition and depth in that department.

The North West club are yet to make a signing since winning promotion but have published their retained list.

Walsall, on the other hand, have already brought in defensive pair Oisin McEntee from Newcastle United and Liam Gordon from Bolton Wanderers and may now turn their attentions to attacking reinforcements.

The Saddlers are gearing up for their first full campaign under ex-Newport County manager Michael Flynn and he will be eager to put his own stamp on the squad.

Lemonheigh-Evans has proven himself in non-league after scoring 30 goals in 122 games for Torquay United so could a move up a division be on the horizon now?