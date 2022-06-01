Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny says he is open to going out on loan next season.

Bournemouth have a decision to make on the midfielder’s immediate future following their promotion to the Premier League.

Kilkenny, 22, still has a couple of years left on his contract with the Cherries.

Middlesbrough are interested in loaning him ahead of the next campaign, as are fellow Championship side Hull City.

Kilkenny has said, as per a report by the Irish Examiner:

“Ultimately, you have to be realistic. With Bournemouth going into the Premier League, a lot of people are asking if I’m going on loan and that’s probably what I’m thinking now.

“I tried to go previously but they wouldn’t let me. Maybe they were right because I’ve seen a lot of loans not work out. It can be tough going on loan but I’ve two years left on my contract and, at 22, I’m at an age where a loan would be good for me.”

Down the pecking order at Bournemouth

Kilkenny made 18 appearances in all competitions in this past term, 14 of which came in the league as Scott Parker’s side won promotion from the second tier along with Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has been on the books of the Dorset club since 2016 but had only played six times for them this time last year.

He enjoyed more game time in this past season but his chances of breaking into their side in the top flight are slim due to the abundance of options they have in his position.

Middlesbrough just missed out on the play-offs under Chris Wilder and could see Kilkenny as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

Hull City made the tough decision to part company with skipper Richie Smallwood so have a vacancy to fill in central midfield as they prepare for Shota Arveladze’s first full campaign at the helm.