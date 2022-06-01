Derby County and Rotherham United are yet to make a move for departing Preston North End man Tom Barkhuizen, as per a report by The Bolton News.

The pair have been linked with a swoop for the attacker this summer but neither have made an approach yet.

Barkhuizen, 28, officially sees his current contract expire at the end of the month and will become a free agent.

The Bolton News claim Bolton Wanderers are keen and have put their case forward to land him as they wait to see what other potential suitors do.

What next for the released Preston North End man?

Preston North End landed the Blackpool-born winger back in 2017 and he has a been a good servant to the Lancashire side since then.

He has made 209 appearances for the Lilywhites in all competitions and has chipped in with 38 goals and 21 assists.

However, he only played 14 games altogether last term and has been given the green light to head out the exit door now and find himself a new club.

Prior to his move to Deepdale, the attacker had spells at Blackpool, Hereford, Fleetwood Town and Morecambe.

Bolton Wanderers are gearing up for their second season back in League One under Ian Evatt and could see Barkhuizen as someone to bolster their options going forward.

The Trotters will be locking horns with Derby County in the third tier next term but it remains to be seen whether the Rams will provide competition in this transfer pursuit, with the same applying to Championship new boys Rotherham United.