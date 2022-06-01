Sheffield Wednesday are keen on Rotherham United striker Michael Smith, according to a report by the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield Wednesday are keeping tabs on the Rotherham United favourite this summer.

Smith, 30, sees his contract expire at the end of the month and is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal.

Cardiff City are also in the running to sign him and he is reported to have offers on the table from other clubs, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

Sheffield Wednesday identify transfer target

Sheffield Wednesday missed out on promotion to the Championship this past season and have a big summer ahead as they look to strengthen their ranks.

Smith is a proven goal scorer in League One and would be an ideal signing by the Owls if they were able to tempt him to move to Hillsborough.

The Millers signed the experienced attacker back in 2018 and he has been a great servant to the Yorkshire club since then.

He has made 210 appearances for Paul Warne’s side in all competitions to date and has scored 60 goals and gained 21 assists.

The North East-born man has helped them gain promotion from the third tier three times now and also played a key role in their Papa John’s Trophy win in April.

Prior to his switch to the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Smith had previously played for the likes of Darlington, Workington, Charlton Athletic, Swindon Town, Portsmouth and Bury.