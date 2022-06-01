Accrington Stanley have signed Mo Sangare following his release by Newcastle United, as announced by their official club website.

Accrington Stanley have made the midfielder their first signing of the summer.

Sangare, 23, has penned a two-year contract with the League One outfit.

He recently had a trial with Championship side Blackpool but the Tangerines decided against signing him in the end, as exclusively reported by The72.

First arrival for Accrington Stanley

Accrington Stanley finished in a respective 12th last season in the third tier and have a busy summer ahead again under John Coleman.

Sangare could prove to be a decent signing the Lancashire club on a free transfer as he is young, has the potential to grow and develop in the future and will give them more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

He may also be their replacement for Matt Butcher, who is out of contract at the end of the month and is a reported target for the likes of Bristol Rovers, Fleetwood Town, Bradford City, St Mirren and Motherwell.

The Liberia international played youth football for Accrington Stanley before switching to the North East in 2016 when Newcastle United came calling.

He has spent the past five years on the books of the Premier League side and despite being a regular at various youth levels, he never made a senior appearance.

Sangare returned to the Wham Stadium on loan in 2020 and is now back on a permanent deal.