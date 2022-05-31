Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is looking to overhaul the squad this upcoming transfer window, meaning there will be both incomings and outgoings.

Middlesbrough finished in seventh place last season, but with Wilder at the helm in his first full campaign in charge, they will want to go one better and achieve a place in the play-offs at the very least.

The transfer window will be vital for Boro over the coming months. Not only will they want to get new faces through the door in order to help improve their squad, but they will want to keep hold of their prized assets too.

The likes of Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier, and Isaiah Jones have been linked with moves away, with the trio all interesting various clubs from the division above.

The latter has been a revelation for Middlesbrough since breaking into the side, scoring one goal and assisting nine last season.

But according to Football League World, the Teessiders have set their stall out early and warned any interested clubs that they will not entertain any bids for Jones, as he is not for sale.

What clubs have been linked with Jones?

Eleven clubs were reportedly looking at signing Jones this summer, although that figure may now differ since the report was published back in February.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers were all interested in the Premier League.

Whilst there was also rumours linking the likes of Atletico Madrid, Ajax, RB Leipzig, Lyon and Roma to the 22-year-old.

Comment

Middlesbrough’s wing-back system under Wilder suits Jones perfectly. He was able to get up and down the pitch, chip in with goals and assists and help out at the back when needed.

With an impressive first Championship season under his belt, he will look to build on that and improve before making the decision to move elsewhere.