Barnsley Chronicle’s Doug O’Kane says that Barnsley hope to appoint a manager by June 13th.

Barnsley are heading towards League One, and the club remains without a manager following the departure of Poya Asbaghi.

He was one of two failed appointments for the Tykes last season. Markus Schopp was the man who replaced Valerien Ismael last summer, but he failed to get the team going.

Since Asbaghi’s departure, a number of names have been linked with the Oakwell vacancy, including Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff.

Now, Barnsley Chronicle reporter O’Kane says that Barnsley have drawn up a shortlist of five head coaches, which includes both Hasselbaink and Duff, but O’Kane has ruled Chesterfield boss Paul Cook out of the running.

He tweeted earlier this afternoon:

Few basic ones from #barnsleyfc press conference. Short list of five for head coach, including Duff and Hasselbaink. Not Paul Cook. Hope to have appointment done by June 13, a week on Monday — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) May 31, 2022

The summer ahead…

Barnsley have experienced a whirlwind couple of years. Under Ismael, they achieved an unlikely play-off spot in the Championship, and everything was looking up.

But the club failed to find a suitable replacement, and they failed to find a suitable replacement for Schopp too – that, combined with the loss of Dane Murphy and some poor business in the transfer market saw them relegated from the Championship.

The League One roster for next season is looking incredibly tough. Barnsley will be one of a number of teams eyeing up promotion to the Championship and if that’s too happen, Barnsley need the right manager in place, and sooner rather than later.

Once that is sorted, then the club can go about their transfer business, and start building towards a brighter future.