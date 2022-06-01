According to Alan Nixon, Huddersfield Town’s summer reshaping is already underway and the Terriers are targeting Cheltenham Town centre-back Will Boyle.

Huddersfield Town lost out on promotion to the Premier League on Sunday, beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest.

Thoughts now turn to next season and Boyle is apparently on their radar.

Boyle to kickstart Huddersfield Town restructure

It will be a return to a familiar stomping ground for the defender when he inks what Nixon says is his new deal.

The 26-year-old centre-back started his career at the John Smith’s Stadium, coming through the youth ranks.

He made two appearances for the first team but his time there was more about a series of loan deals. He left on a free transfer to Cheltenham Town in 2017.

Since joining the Robins, Boyle has gone on to make 196 appearances, scoring 26 goals and providing eight assists.

The bulk of these appearances – 147 in total – have come in League Two. 31 came last season for Michael Duff’s side in League One, bagging four goals and an assist.

Thoughts?

It will be a case of the return of the prodigal son when Boyle walks through the doors at Huddersfield Town.

The benefit that will be felt will be twofold. He will be back in familiar surroundings and the Terriers will know exactly what they are getting.

In short, the West Yorkshire club will be getting a centre-back who is dependable at the back.

They will also be getting a player who gets forward and knows where the back of the net is. They will also be getting a leader, Boyle being the Cheltenham Town captain.