Fulham will be in the market for reinforcements this summer, and Marco Silva should be casting his net wide and setting his standards high.

Fulham’s recruitment when in the Premier League hasn’t been good enough in previous seasons.

Failed gambles have seen big fees spent on players who haven’t proven their worth, so Cottagers boss Silva should be setting his standards high while looking to be shrewd where possible.

With that in mind, one man that should be on Fulham’s radar is midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

Pedigree aplenty…

Tolisso emerged from Lyon’s youth academy in France and broke into their senior side at a young age, going on to play 160 times for the Ligue 1 giants before earning a move to Bayern Munich in 2017.

Much of his time with the German titans has been spent as a bit-part player, though the well-rounded central midfielder has still notched up 21 goals and 15 assists in his 118 appearances.

In the process, he has won five Bundesliga titles in as many years as well as the Champions League and numerous domestic trophies.

A bargain move on the cards…

A player of Tolisso’s pedigree will be sought-after at the best at times.

Given that he has confirmed he will be leaving Bayern Munich when his contract expires this summer too, his situation will have alerted many clubs.

A new page is turned… A big THANK YOU for these 5 beautiful years which brought me so much on a sporting and personal level ! I wish the best to @fcbayern for the years to come! #MiaSanMia #TeamTHM pic.twitter.com/SkP6fwiY4u — Corentin Tolisso (@CorentinTolisso) May 30, 2022

Tolisso has the pedigree, and the ability, to play for a more established top-flight club than Fulham. However, the Cottagers are well backed financially, and offering him the prospect of becoming a key player for an ambitious club in the Premier League could be an attractive one.

The 27-year-old, who turns 28 in August, will surely have attractive options this summer.

However, it would be smart for Fulham to look at a possible swoop to prove just how serious they are about finally cementing a place in the Premier League after years of bouncing between the top-flight and the Championship.