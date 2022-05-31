Mansfield Town have placed Danny Johnson on the transfer list, as per their official club website.

Mansfield Town are looking to offload the striker this summer.

Johnson, 29, joined the Stags last summer from fellow League Two side Leyton Orient.

He still has another year left on his contract at Field Mill but has now been made available to move on over the next couple of months.

Mansfield Town make transfer decision

Mansfield Town landed Johnson last June after he fired 22 goals in 54 games for the O’s but he wasn’t able to carry that form over to Nottinghamshire.

He ended up making 26 appearances in the last campaign and chipped in with seven goals, four of which came in the league.

The attacker has also played for the likes of Middlesbrough, Hartlepool United, Real Murcia, Cardiff City, Gateshead, Motherwell and Dundee in the past.

Nigel Clough’s side have become the latest Football League club to publish their retained list following their defeat in the play-off final to Port Vale over the weekend.

They have wasted no time in preparing for the next campaign and have released Josh Scott, Marek Stech and Farrend Rawson, whilst contract offers for Ollie Clarke, Jason Law, George Maris, Stephen McLaughlin and Kieran Wallace have been triggered.

Moving Johnson on would free up space and funds in their squad to bring in a potential replacement in attack this summer as the Stags look to compete at the top end of the league again.