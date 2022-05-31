Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence this summer.

Spence is perhaps the hottest property in English football right now. The 21-year-old has just helped Nottingham Forest earn promotion to the Premier League after his impressive season on loan with the club, with the Englishman having had Premier League links all season.

The likes of Spurs and Arsenal have been the most closely linked. But there’s also been mentions to the likes of Manchester City, Brentford, and now Nottingham Forest following their promotion.

Spence has hinted at a permanent switch to the City Ground this summer, and reports have claimed that Middlesbrough could let him go for as little as £10million.

And that kind of money is pocket change for Newcastle United, who are the latest team to be linked with Spence.

Football.london say that Spurs are ‘one of’ the front-runners to sign Spence this summer, but face competition from a number of team, including Newcastle United.

Plenty of options…

It’s no surprise to now see Newcastle United linked with Spence. They have the money to make the move happen, and Eddie Howe wants to bring in some talented youngsters to build his side around.

Who the favourite is to sign Spence is this summer though remains anyone’s guess – Forest could have a great chance of signing him after their promotion, but the likes of Spurs and maybe even Newcastle can’t be ruled out.

Middlesbrough will be rubbing their hands at the thought of a bidding war opening up for Spence this summer, and they could yet rake in a lot more than that suggested £10million price tag.

For Spence, he has a big summer ahead, and seemingly a big future.