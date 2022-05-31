Middlesbrough youngster Luke Woolston has put pen to paper on his first professional contract with the club, keeping him at the Riverside Stadium until 2025.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder will be looking to strengthen his ranks where possible in his first summer transfer window in charge on Teesside.

Decisions over players’ futures have already been made with the retained list confirmed in early May, and another player who will be remaining with the club is 17-year-old midfielder Woolston.

As announced on the club’s official website, versatile talent Woolston has penned his first professional deal with Middlesbrough.

It will see him remain with Boro until the summer of 2025 after signing a three-year contract with the club.

The deal comes after Woolston’s first full season of consistent game time for the club’s U18s and he will now be looking to kick on and continue his development by working his way through the age groups.

One to watch?

Woolston’s versatility will certainly stand him in good stead moving forward as he looks to forge a career in the senior game in the coming years.

Although he mainly plays in the middle of the park, he can operate as either a central midfielder or defensive midfielder. The Boro talent has been deployed in defence as a centre-back or right-back too.

He has scored three goals and provided two assists in 21 appearances for Middlesbrough’s U18s overall and it will be hoped he can continue to grow over his next three years with the Championship club.