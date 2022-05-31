Wigan Athletic are preparing for life in the Championship again after their League One title win.

Wigan Athletic have a big few months ahead as Leam Richardson looks to strengthen their ranks.

It may well be a summer of both comings and goings at the DW Stadium.

Here is a look at five of their players who could attract interest from elsewhere….

Callum Lang

He had a very impressive past season and chipped in with 18 goals and 11 assists. Although he is under contract until 2025, the attacker was linked with West Bromwich Albion earlier this year.

It isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that he could attract more interest over the coming months.

Will Keane

The former Manchester United man has found a home with the Latics and fired 27 goals in all competitions in this past campaign.

He is being targeted by Sheffield United, QPR and Watford at the moment.

Jamie McGrath

Wigan Athletic swooped to sign the midfielder in the last January transfer window to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

However, his move to England hasn’t worked out for him yet and his former St Mirren boss, Jim Goodwin, has said he would have him at Aberdeen.

Luke Robinson

The youngster was handed a new deal last week but is still behind Tom Pearce and Joe Bennett in the pecking order.

Robinson, 20, was eyed by Bristol Rovers and Leyton Orient a few months ago and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him leave on loan to get some experience under his belt.

Jordan Jones

He is back from his loan spell away at St Mirren but his future is uncertain.

The Northern Ireland, like McGrath, has struggled since joining Richardson’s side and they need to decide what to do with him next term.