Sheffield United CEO Stephen Bettis has said the club will be looking to make the most of the Premier League loan market again in the summer transfer window.

Sheffield United ultimately fell short in the play-offs after losing to eventual promotion-winners Nottingham Forest, but there’s no doubt that the efforts of Paul Heckingbottom and co deserve serious plaudits.

Heckingbottom’s achievements have perhaps been overlooked somewhat due to Forest’s rise under Steve Cooper and Luton Town’s overachievement with Nathan Jones at the helm.

However, the attention now turns to the summer with the season done, and insight on the Blades’ transfer plans has emerged.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Sheffield United’s CEO Bettis has said the club will be looking to bring Premier League players in on loan again after this season’s success. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We will definitely utilise the loan market again.

“I think we’ve used it well historically and I think we’ll be looking again at Premier League clubs. I think our reputation with a lot of Premier League clubs is that we take their players, look after them, give them opportunities and they’re happy here.”

Bettis also said that he and Heckingbottom are “pretty much there” in terms of who will be staying and going from his current squad as he bids to make his mark in his first summer window as manager.

Can the Blades emulate their 2021/22 loan success?

Of the loan arrivals, Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White was the pick of the bunch, and it would take a really successful season for a replacement to emulate the level of success he enjoyed at Bramall Lane.

However, as Bettis says, Sheffield United have used the loan market well in the past and will hopefully continue to do so in the future.

Heckingbottom will be able to pick the players he feels suits his side best this time around too rather than inheriting another manager’s squad.

It will be hoped that a fruitful summer can stand the Blades in good stead for another play-off push as they bid to go one further next season by returning to the Premier League.