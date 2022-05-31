Mansfield Town are being linked with a move for Portsmouth’s Michael Jacobs, as per a report by The News.

Mansfield Town are showing an interest in the League One man.

BBC reporter Andrew Moon also reported on Twitter (see tweet below) over the weekend that the Stags were keen, although their failure to gain promotion from League Two may well affect their chances.

Am told Mansfield Town were another team to have shown interest in Michael Jacobs (although unclear how their failure to win promotion may affect that) #Pompey — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) May 29, 2022

Northampton Town have been mentioned as a potential destination for the attacker as well.

Portsmouth situation

Jacobs is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent as things stand.

He is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension at Fratton Park, although Danny Cowley’s side are in ongoing talks over his situation.

He has been with the Fratton Park club for two years now and provides them with useful competition in attacking areas.

The Hampshire side landed Jacobs back in 2020 and he has since made 54 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with eight goals and 10 assists to date.

He started out at Northampton Town and broke into their first-team as a youngster before embarking on spells elsewhere in the Football League at Derby County, Wolves, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic.

Mansfield Town need to dust themselves down now and try and bounce back next term with promotion.

Jacobs would be an ideal addition for the Stags and would seriously bolster their options out wide. However, time will tell whether they will be able to lure him into the division below.