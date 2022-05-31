Watford are returning to the Championship, and ahead of which, new manager Rob Edwards looks set for a busy summer in the transfer market.

Whilst Watford will surely be keen to add to their squad ahead of their Championship return, the club will be weary of losing one or two players.

And that may be especially true after seeing several of their players being linked with moves away recently.

Philip Zinckernagel helped Nottingham Forest earn promotion to the Premier League last weekend. The Dane put in an impressive shift on loan with Forest during the 2021/22 season and reports say that Forest are keen to make his stay permanent.

Since, it’s been revealed that the Hornets would accept as little as £2million for the attacking midfielder, who joined Watford in January 2021.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann has revealed that he’s had contact from Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils in the market for a back-up goalkeeper after seeing Lee Grant retire, and with Dean Henderson looking set to join Newcastle United.

Another name being tipped with a Premier League return this summer is Ismaila Sarr.

The Senegalese winger was a wanted man upon Watford’s previous relegation back in 2020, but he remained with the club going into the Championship and again in the Premier League last season.

He continue to impress, and reports say Crystal Palace are keen on the 24-year-old.

And lastly, Watford Observer says that striker Joao Pedro is set to stay at the club this summer – the Brazilian striker struggled for goals last season, netting just three in the Premier League, but he remains a real prospect for the Hornets.

It’s difficult to say how Watford will perform in the Championship next season. But with an up and coming manager at the helm in Edwards, fans should definitely be optimistic for the future.