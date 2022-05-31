Oxford United have agreed a new deal for in-demand Alex Gorrin, according to a report by Football Insider.

Oxford United are poised to strike a new one-year agreement with the midfielder.

Gorrin, 28, sees his current deal expire at the end of next month.

Football Insider have reported that Charlton Athletic and Burton Albion are keen to snap him up, whilst the same source has more recently linked Sunderland with a swoop.

Boost for Oxford United

Keeping hold of Gorrin amid interest from elsewhere will be a huge boost for Oxford United going into the next campaign.

Karl Robinson’s side missed out on the play-offs in League One in this past term and will be looking to compete at the top end of the division next time around as well.

The U’s landed Gorrin back in 2019 and he has since played 100 games, chipping in with two goals and three assists.

They will have been sweating over his future but have now ensured they won’t be losing him for free anytime soon.

Charlton Athletic have an abundance of options in central midfield like George Dobson, Scott Fraser and Albie Morgan and may have to look elsewhere for reinforcements in that department.

Sunderland are preparing for life back in the Championship having finally managed to claw themselves out of the third tier and their boss, Alex Neil, will be eager to put his own stamp on their squad as he gears up for his first full campaign at the helm.