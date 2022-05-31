Fulham are returning to the Premier League as the Championship title-winners, with Marco Silva’s side looking set for change in the summer transfer window.

And Fulham have been linked with any and every player since their promotion was confirmed last month.

The Londoners have spent big in the past and they could do again this summer, but there could also be some departures this summer too.

Here, we look at five Fulham players who could attract transfer interest this summer…

Marek Rodak

Fulham look set to bring in a new no.1 this summer with Lazio’s Thomas Strakosha being strongly linked.

And for Rodak, that could signal the end of his Fulham career. He was overlooked in the Premier League last time and he says he won’t settle for a spot on the bench again.

He’s a solid Championship goalkeeper and could easily find a new home if he wants to leave Craven Cottage.

Antonee Robinson

Robinson has split opinion among Fulham fans in the past. But that’s not stopped him from being regularly linked with a move away, with West Ham having last been linked back in December.

Silva has been linked with a number of full-backs so far this month, and like Rodak, if Robinson doesn’t have the guarantee of regular football next season then he could consider a transfer exit – he’s a good player and he too would have plenty of interest.

Anthony Knockaert

For this one, Fulham may well be hoping that Knockaert does have transfer interest this summer. He’s well out of contention at Craven Cottage, but again, this is a player with bags of experience, especially so in the Championship.

If Fulham will let him go, even on loan and pay part of his wages, he’d surely have no problem in finding a temporary home for the 2022/23 campaign.

Ivan Cavaleiro

Like Knockaert, Cavaleiro is an experienced player, likely to be on high wages at Fulham, but low in the pecking order.

And with his side heading to the Premier League, Cavaleiro may be wondering how much, if any, football he’ll be playing next season.

With that in mind, clubs could look at Cavaleiro as a potential transfer target, with Fulham surely willing to let the Portuguese leave after he made just 18 Championship appearances last season.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Mitrovic proved himself to be one of the hottest strikers in Europe last season. He scored an incredible 43 goals in 44 league outings for Fulham, and he now looks prepared to finally take that form into the Premier League.

But his form last season saw him linked with the likes of Newcastle United and Arsenal, and Fulham fans may be weary of that interest cropping up again at some point this summer, with plenty of top flight teams bound to be after a prolific striker.