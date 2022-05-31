Released Rotherham United man Angus MacDonald says his agent has been having talks with Championship clubs.

Rotherham United have decided not to keep hold of him following their promotion from League One.

MacDonald, 29, officially sees his contract with the Yorkshire side expire at the end of next month.

He will become a free agent and will have to weigh up his next move in the game.

The defender has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser:

“My agent has been having discussions with a few Championship clubs and a few League One clubs. I’ve played a lot of seasons in the Championship and would like to be back there.

“It would be amazing to play against Rotherham in the Championship and come up against some familiar faces.”

Rotherham United spell

Rotherham United swooped to sign the centre-back in 2020 to add more competition and back-up to their defensive department.

He made 40 appearances for the Millers during his first year at the club as they narrowly slipped out of the second tier.

The Winchester-born man then played only five times in the last campaign and Paul Warne’s side have made the tough decision to cut ties with him now.

Prior to his move to the ASSEAL New York Stadium, MacDonald previously played for the likes of Reading, Salisbury, Torquay United, Barnsley and Hull City.

He wasn’t the only player who the Millers have let go recently, with Mickel Miller, Jake Cooper, Jacob Gratton, Freddie Ladapo and Joe Mattock all also heading out the exit door for fresh starts.

MacDonald’s departure leaves Warne with Richard Wood, Michael Ihiekwe and Jake Hull as his centre-back options right now.