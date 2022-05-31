Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the Premier League will have huge implications on their summer transfer window, but key players are sure to keep attracting interest.

Nottingham Forest defeated Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final at the weekend to secure a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

A whole host of players have stood out at the City Ground over the 2021/22 campaign, and their performances won’t have gone unnoticed.

Here, we look at five Nottingham Forest players who could attract transfer interest this summer…

Brennan Johnson

Interest in Johnson seems a given, despite Nottingham Forest’s promotion and despite the fact he has said he can’t wait to play Premier League football at the City Ground next season.

The likes of Brentford, Newcastle United, Leicester City, Everton and more have all been mentioned as potential suitors and it wouldn’t be a surprise if further interest emerges in the coming weeks and months.

Joe Worrall

Worrall is another whose standout performances in the Championship have already attracted transfer interest.

West Ham have been credited with long-term interest and Leicester City have been linked. However, in the links with the Foxes it was said Worrall will be staying if they earn promotion, so it remains to be seen how the situation pans out after their play-off glory.

Alex Mighten

20-year-old Mighten looks to be a promising one for Nottingham Forest fans to look out for in the future.

However, given that his game time was pretty sparse in the Championship, a loan move next season could be best for his development. That would surely catch the attention of plenty of clubs, but Cooper and co’s plans for the likes of Mighten are unknown just yet.

Harry Arter

Even though he still has a year remaining on his contract at the City Ground, it would be a real surprise if Arter is still a Nottingham Forest player come the start of next season.

The former Bournemouth regular’s move to Nottinghamshire just hasn’t worked out, but you’d think his experience could be of good value to another club this summer.

Tyrese Fornah

Fornah may well be in a similar boat to the aforementioned Mighten. If Nottingham Forest had stayed in the Championship, the central midfielder could have had a chance of forcing his way into Cooper’s side, but a jump to Premier League football may be too much.

A loan towards the top end of League One or in the Championship could be great for his development after a promising stint with Shrewsbury Town.