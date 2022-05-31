Charlton Athletic have a busy summer ahead as they look to compete at the top end of League One next season.

Charlton Athletic remain in the hunt for a manager to replace Johnnie Jackson.

The Addicks have been heavily linked with Swindon Town boss Ben Garner but that move has gone quiet over recent days.

Meanwhile, here are five players who could attract interest from elsewhere over the next couple of months…

Corey Blackett-Taylor

He has been a hit at The Valley since his free transfer move last summer.

The former Tranmere Rovers winger is reported to be a target for clubs in the Championship though, as per The Mirror last month.

Charlie Kirk

The Addicks swooped to sign the attacker last year from Crewe Alexandra but he has struggled to make an impact with the London club.

He was shipped out on loan to Blackpool for the second-half of the past campaign and his situation is now uncertain following his return from Bloomfield Road.

Ashley Maynard-Brewer

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the goalkeeper attracting interest from elsewhere at the moment. He only has a year left on his contract and will become available next year.

The Australian stopper, who is only 22-years-old, has spent the past 12 months out on loan at Ross County and has impressed in Scotland.

Maynard-Brewer was praised by Rob Elliot earlier this year on Ben Foster’s Fozcast podcast who said he was “saving everything” in training when he spent time back with his former club last year.

George Dobson

The 24-year-old is an attractive proposition to other clubs as he is a decent age, has the potential to get better and has caught the eye in League One since joining Charlton Athletic from Sunderland.

The Addicks won’t want to lose him but he is a name to keep an eye on this summer.

Josh Davison

His career is at a bit of a crossroads following his return from his loan spell at Swindon Town.

The attacker, like Maynard-Brewer, sees his deal run out in June 2023 and with his chances of first-team football limited behind the likes of Jayden Stockley and Chuks Aneke, could he move on in the transfer window permanently?