QPR are closing in on the appointment of Aston Villa coach Michael Beale, and so the R’s can soon get to work in the summer transfer window.

QPR and their inbound manager Beale will have plenty of work to do this summer. Firstly, Beale looks set to takeover and it’s an appointment that fans will be happy with, after a nervy couple of weeks without a manager.

But whilst the summer transfer window ahead could be a fruitful one, it could be equally as nervy for some, with the R’s having a number of players who could attract some serious interest.

Here, we look at five QPR players who could attract transfer interest this summer…

Seny Dieng

Dieng, like QPR, endured a frustrating 2021/22 campaign. He struggled in the earlier stages of the season, making some uncommon errors in goal, before struggling with injury in the second half of the campaign.

Still, he remains a quality goalkeeper and someone who Beale will be hoping sticks around for the next season, after being strongly linked with the likes of Sheffield United and West Ham last season.

Rob Dickie

Dickie was a standout performer in the opening weeks of the 2021/22 season. His form curtailed somewhat as the season progressed, but he too remains a key player.

Last season, Dickie was linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including the likes of Leeds United and Wolves – it seems like those links have died down, but they could easily crop again this summer if certain teams are on the look-out for a centre-back.

Chris Willock

Willock was QPR’s biggest attacking threat last season. The former Arsenal man scored seven and assisted 11 more in the league, with his injury towards the end of the campaign contributing towards QPR’s eventual demise.

There’s not yet been any interest in the 24-year-old, but he’s certainly good enough to start attracting top flight interest.

Ilias Chair

The Moroccan magician is one of the best attacking midfielders in the Championship on his day. Last season, he scored nine goals and assisted five more in his 39 league outings for the R’s, but Chair showed a lot of inconsistent form.

Nevertheless, at 24 years old he remains a young player, and he’s another who’s had Premier League suitors in the past.

George Thomas

The Welshman has endured a tough time at QPR since arriving in 2020. He played a lot of games in the second half of last season and showed glimpses of a keen player, having been linked with a loan exit in January.

If he can’t be guaranteed regular minutes next time round, then the 25-year-old could look for the exit, and given his previous January links he might not be short of suitors should he fancy a transfer.