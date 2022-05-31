Sheffield Wednesday’s failure to bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking could see interest arise in some of their star players.

Sheffield Wednesday’s aim was to earn a play-off spot in the season just concluded, and they did just that. However, after falling to defeat against eventual promotion-winners Sunday, they will be playing League One football again next campaign.

The signs for a positive future under Darren Moore are there though, and he will be keen to keep the core of his squad at Hillsborough.

However, here we look at five Sheffield Wednesday players who could attract transfer interest this summer…

Barry Bannan

After such a strong season for the Scottish maestro, it would be a real surprise if higher league interest didn’t arise in Bannan.

However, the 32-year-old has already said he feels as though he has unfinished business at Hillsborough, stating he wants to stay and fight for promotion again. So even if interest emerges, it seems Bannan has his heart set on a stay in Yorkshire.

Lee Gregory

17 goals and six assists in his first season with Sheffield Wednesday has seen Gregory linked with Middlesbrough, Derby County and Wigan Athletic this summer.

The striker seems to be loving life back in his home city though, and it will be hoped the Owls can fend off interest in his services to keep him on board for another promotion scrap.

Josh Windass

Interest in Windass has already emerged from Argentinian side Atletico Talleres and a bid has already been made.

Further attention wouldn’t be a big surprise, but with a 12-month extension option included in his deal, Sheffield Wednesday are keen to keep Windass on board despite an injury-hit 2021/22 season.

Ciaran Brennan

Academy graduate Brennan was recalled from a loan spell with Notts County in the wake of the Owls’ defensive shortage earlier this year.

However, the summer will provide Sheffield Wednesday with the chance to strengthen where possible this summer. If that transpires, a loan exit could be best for Brennan, and you’d think League Two or National League clubs would take an interest in his services.

Alex Hunt

Hunt is another player who spent time out on loan over the 2021/22 season, and a loan move will be best for his development if he doesn’t figure in Moore’s first-team plans just yet.

He impressed in the National League with Grimsby Town but struggled to thrive with Oldham Athletic so another temporary spell away from Hillsborough could be beneficial for all parties.