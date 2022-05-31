Crewe Alexandra boss Alex Morris says “there is every indication” Mikael Mandron will look to earn a League One move.

Crewe Alexandra were relegated to League Two in this past season.

Mandron, 27, is leaving Gresty Road this summer with his contract officially up at the end of next month.

The forward will have to weigh up his next move as a free agent.

He leaves behind a vacancy up front for the Railwaymen to fill. Morris has said, as per the club’s official website:

“In the end he came back with his decision and there is every indication that he will look to stay in League One. He is a great fella and he goes with our best wishes.

“As a result we need a replacement for that position to give us the firepower we will need to score the goals we need and to compliment what we already have here with Chris Long, Bassala and Dan (Agyei).”

Crewe Alexandra spell

Crewe Alexandra swooped to sign the attacker back in 2020 and he went on to play 85 games for the club in all competitions, chipping in with 24 goals and six goals.

Prior to his switch to Cheshire, the Frenchman had spells at Sunderland, Eastleigh, Wigan Athletic, Colchester United and Gillingham.

He has been a hit with the Alex over the past couple of years and could be a decent option for third tier clubs needing attacking reinforcements in preparation for next term.

Morris’ side are gearing up for League Two football and have already been busy in the transfer market having brought in midfielder Conor Thomas and defender Kelvin Mellor.

They will be eyeing an immediate promotion push in the next campaign and although losing Mandron is a big blow, the club still have options up top who could be useful in the fourth tier.