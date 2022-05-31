Swansea City have a number of talented players in their ranks, and Russell Martin could be weary of losing one or two of them this summer.

After claiming a 15th place finish in the 2021/22 Championship season, Swansea City’s attention has quickly turned towards the summer, and the next season under Martin.

He made good progress in his first season in charge. But his second could be just as difficult with some of his players likely to come onto other teams’ transfer radar.

Here we look at five Swansea City players who could attract transfer interest this summer…

Joel Piroe

The Dutchman is a long-term target of Leicester City’s and apparently of Nottingham Forest too.

A report from Planet Swans last week revealed that the Reds could move for Piroe this summer, should they achieve promotion to the Premier League, which of course they did over the weekend.

Losing him would be a huge blow for Martin and for Swansea City, and it could really set them back ahead of next season.

Flynn Downes

Downes was being linked with a move to Leeds United earlier in the year.

Anxiety over a possible Downes departure this summer has been reignited recently, with Manchester City being tipped to make a move for Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips, and separate reports suggesting hat could spark a chain reaction involving Downes.

Matt Grimes

It wouldn’t be a summer transfer window without Grimes being linked with a move away from Swansea City. It looked as though he’d get that move last summer but Grimes now seems more content at the club with Martin in charge.

He put in another good shift last season and it wouldn’t be surprising if teams take another look at him, but for now, it all seems quiet on the Grimes transfer front.

Jamie Paterson

Paterson’s debut season at Swansea City was one of highs and lows. He ended the season with nine goals and nine assists to his name, but fans won’t forget in a hurry what happened over January, when Paterson removed himself from action.

He missed out on a move in January, and enters this summer with one more year left on his contract. Again, it wouldn’t be a surprise if teams were to make moves for the Englishman this summer.

Ben Cabango

Cabango may be a surprise inclusion on this list, but the centre-back has had interest from elsewhere in the past.

Last summer, reports linked the Welshman with West Ham. He put in another good campaign last time round, and so we may see some surprise interest in Cabango crop up at some point this summer.

He’s a really key player under Martin, who’ll surely be desperate to fend off any potential interest in the 22-year-old.