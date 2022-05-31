Derby County remain in administration, but after nine months it looks like the club is nearing the end of what’s been an arduous period.

Chris Kirchner looks poised to become the new owner of Derby County. His takeover bid is now in the final stages and, as there has been throughout this process, there’s some final delays.

Quantuma released a statement recently which said the completion of Kirchner’s takeover was due today, but that it could be pushed back until tomorrow.

ITV reporter Mark Kielesz-Levine posted on Twitter:

UPDATE: I understand discussions are still ongoing re #DCFC and the EFL. Administrators statement yesterday certainly points to tomorrow rather than today for completion. @ITVCentral — Mark Kielesz-Levine (@MKLevineITV) May 31, 2022

With Derby County’s takeover all but complete then, the club can slowly start turning their attentions towards the summer transfer window.

Wayne Rooney has a big rebuilding job on his hands ahead of the Rams’ upcoming League One season, but one player who looks set to stay on board is Nathan Byrne, with The Sun saying that the Rams have triggered a one-year extension to his deal.

Elsewhere, another player who Rooney would surely love to keep this summer is Tom Lawrence. But the Welshman is out of contract next month, and gaining more and more suitors by the day.

Reports last week revealed that Leeds United, Southampton and West Brom are all keen on the attacking midfielder, as well as both Celtic and Rangers.

Lastly, Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that Rams youngster Malcolm Ebiowei has interest from both Crystal Palace and Manchester United ahead of this summer, with interest coming from overseas too:

Manchester United and Crystal Palace are keeping taps on Derby County's Malcolm Ebiowei, talented striker born in 2003. Monaco and Vitesse also interested – he has Dutch passport ⭐️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #transfers Steve McClaren leaving Derby to join Man United could be a factor – no decision yet. pic.twitter.com/5yHs1RTLxL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2022

For now though, the main thing for Derby County is finalising their takeover, and securing their future after what’s been a turbulent and stressful period for the club and its fans.