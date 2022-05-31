Blackburn Rovers managerial candidate Carlos Carvalhal is set to become the new manager of UAE outfit Al Wahda this summer.

Blackburn Rovers’ managerial hunt has been rumbling on over the past few weeks after it was confirmed that Tony Mowbray would be leaving the club at the end of his deal at Ewood Park.

A host of names have been linked with the vacant post, one of which being ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss Carvalhal.

However, it seems Blackburn Rovers will have to cross the Portuguese manager off their list of targets.

According to journalist Pedro Sepulveda, Carvalhal is set to become the new boss of Al Wahda, who play their football in the UAE Pro League. Carvalhal is set to sign a two-year deal with the club as he departs Portuguese club SC Braga.

❗️ACORDO TOTAL: Carlos Carvalhal será o novo treinador do @AlWahdaFCC até junho de 2023. Contrato de apenas um ano e não de dois, como estava inicialmente pensado. ✍🏼✅ https://t.co/P1f5lWkwxJ — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) May 30, 2022

Another target missed out on…

With Blackburn Rovers looking highly unlikely to land Carvalhal, it seems as though their list of managerial targets is getting shorter and shorter.

Michael Beale, assistant manager to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, is another who has been linked with the post at Ewood Park. However, reports have emerged on Tuesday morning stating that he looks set to take the reigns at QPR.

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to bring in a new boss sooner rather than later to avoid being left behind in their preparations for the new season, but they must ensure they get the appointment right as they look to avoid undoing the good work done by Mowbray during his tenure.