Leeds United are leading the race to sign Birmingham City prospect George Hall, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The Premier League side are keen to land the youngster this summer.

Hall, 17, is being tipped for a very bright future in the game.

The Daily Mail claim Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion are also interested in luring him up to the top flight over the next couple of months.

The same source also reported in March that he was attracting attention from clubs in Germany.

Birmingham City face battle

Birmingham City face a battle to keep hold of their highly-rated teenager in the transfer window, despite him penning his first professional contract last November.

Jesse Marsch’s side are said to be prepared to fork out a seven-figure fee to snatch him away from the Blues as they prepare for their third consecutive year in the top flight.

Hall has been on the books at St Andrew’s since the age of eight and has since risen up through the academy of the Championship side.

He has been a regular for the Midlands outfit at various youth levels to date and was on a scholarship deal before they handed him his first senior deal last year.

The England youth international was a key player for the U18s side before making the step up into the Under-23s in this past term.

He was also given his first-team debut by Lee Bowyer earlier this season against QPR.

Birmingham City will be praying they can keep hold of him but will need to bat away a potential swoop from Leeds United.