Ipswich Town’s U18s manager Adem Atay has resigned from his post at Portman Road, TWTD has reported.

Ipswich Town could be in for another busy transfer window as Kieran McKenna bids to make his mark on the squad in his first summer in charge of the Tractor Boys.

Not only that, but it looks as though there will be some coaching changes at youth level.

According to TWTD, U18s boss Atay has resigned from his post in charge of the Ipswich Town youngsters after four years.

His reported resignation leaves another vacant youth role at Portman Road after Kieron Dyer left earlier this year and Lee O’Neill‘s time as academy director came to an end once the campaign came to a close.

A refresh awaits?

It is yet to be confirmed that Atay has officially left Ipswich Town, but it certainly seems as though some changes await at youth level.

First-team boss McKenna is experienced in working with young players, helping a host of Manchester United and Spurs youngsters make the step up to the senior game during his spells with the Premier League duo, so the Ipswich Town hierarchy will be hoping he has the means to oversee something similar at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys have boasted some impressive youth prospects over the years.

However, Luke Woolfenden is the only academy graduate currently consistently involved in the first-team at Portman Road. Elkan Baggott looks as though he could be another to watch out for moving forward, as does Idris El Mizouni.

It will be hoped some fresh faces can start to push for a breakthrough over pre-season and during the 2022/23 campaign, and a new look academy coaching set up could help some of the current talents do just that.