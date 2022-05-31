Crawley Town are interested in Arsenal U23s coach Kevin Betsy, according to a report by Sky Sports.

Crawley Town remain in the hunt for a new boss to replace John Yems.

The Red Devils are preparing for another season in League Two and have a big decision to make regarding their managerial position.

Sky Sports claim they have also looked into appointing Chelsea Women’s Emma Hayes as well.

Crawley Town identify potential candidate

Betsy, 44, has been in charge of Arsenal’s development squad since last year and guided them to a decent 3rd place finish in the Premier League 2 last term behind Manchester City and West Ham United.

He was a midfielder in his playing days and had spells with the likes of Fulham, Oldham Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers and Bristol City before ending his career at Woking.

The ex-Seychelles international hung up his boots in 2015 and has since delved into the coaching world.

Similarly to now Premier League boss Steve Cooper, he landed a role in the England national team set-up in 2016 and went on to manage the U16s, U17s and U18s before he headed out the exit door last year for Arsenal.

Betsy has been managing players like Miguel Azeez, Omar Rekik, Jonathan Dinzeya and Charlie Patino over the past 12 months.

Crawley Town have now identified him as a potential managerial candidate. The Sussex outfit finished 12th in this past campaign and are gearing up for their first full term under the ownership of WAGMI United.