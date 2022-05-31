Nottingham Forest earned promotion to the Premier League last weekend, ending an absence from the top flight which spanned more than two decades.

Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the Championship play-off final last weekend.

It caps what was a remarkable turnaround from Steve Cooper and his side, going from the bottom of the Championship to the play-off final in less than a season.

And Cooper’s heroics could land him a new Nottingham Forest contract. The Welshman’s current deal expires at the end of the 2022/23 campaign but reports have emerged claiming that Cooper could be in line for a new deal at the City Ground.

Elsewhere, soon after the club’s promotion was confirmed, it was revealed that Forest are working on a deal to sign Southampton youngster Will Smallbone, with Forest looking set for a busy summer.

One player who Forest fans would love to see sign permanently this summer is Djed Spence.

Forest’s promotion seems to have thrown a spanner in the works for teams like Spurs, who were keen on signing Spence from Middlesbrough, but reports now say Forest are set to make him a permanent player.

Lastly, Brennan Johnson has suggested that he’s staying at Nottingham Forest ahead of next season, having had interest from all over the Premier League in the past few months, and Forest have reportedly been quoted a £2million price tag for Watford loanee Philip Zinckernagel.

Forest have also been linked with a move for Rangers’ Conor Goldson, who was previously said to be a target of Cooper’s and Forest’s.

Nottingham Forest look set for a busy summer after securing their remarkable return to the Premier League, with their transfer activity seemingly well underway already.