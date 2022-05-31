Reading have reportedly told 24-year-old goalkeeper Luke Southwood that he is free to leave the club this summer.

Reading will be hoping they can leave the 2021/22 campaign in the past after they successfully fended off relegation after a points deduction.

Paul Ince will be hoping he has the chance to make some fresh additions to a squad that was seriously stretched over last season. However, one player who looks as though he won’t be staying on board with the Royals is shot-stopper Southwood.

According to a report from Football Insider, the 24-year-old goalkeeper has been told he is free to leave Reading this summer.

Southwood played 26 times for Reading across all competitions after finally earning a first-team chance last season, but it seems the door is open for him to move on during the transfer window.

Football Insider’s report adds that a host of clubs are likely to be alerted to Southwood’s situation.

A questionable decision…

If Southwood does indeed head for the exit door this summer, that will leave Reading without a senior goalkeeper.

Orjan Nyland is one of the players departing when his contract expires this summer and Karl Hein was only in on loan from Arsenal, so Ince will have to bring in a whole new goalkeeping department if Southwood departs this summer.

Thankfully, as so many players across world football are out of contract this summer, there will be options aplenty for Reading to pick from.

However, Southwood has shown he is confident at Championship level and he still has the best years of his career ahead of him, so it would have been worthwhile keeping him on board – even if he is out of contract next summer.