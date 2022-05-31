Crystal Palace are admirers of Watford ace Ismaila Sarr going into this summer, as detailed by a report by Sky Sports.

The Eagles could throw the winger a Premier League lifeline over the next couple of months.

Sarr, 24, has now been relegated with the Hornets twice since joining them back in 2019.

Sky Sports claim he is ‘expected’ to leave Vicarage Road in the transfer window.

Watford to lose a key player

Watford will face a battle to keep Sarr in Hertfordshire, despite being able to retain his services the last time they were in the Championship.

The Senegal international signed for them from Rennes and has since been a key player, making 92 appearances in all competitions and chipping in with 24 goals and 18 assists.

He is under contract until June 2024 but it would be a surprise to still see him at the club at the start of the next campaign.

It is a new era at Watford under new boss Rob Edwards, who left Forest Green Rovers to take over after guiding the Gloucestershire outfit to the League Two title.

He will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad over the coming months as he looks to win an immediate promotion back to the top flight.

Keeping Sarr would seriously boost their chances but even he if was to depart, that would free up space and funds in the squad for some more signings to come through the door.

Crystal Palace have been mentioned as a potential destination, whilst Newcastle United have also been linked over recent times.